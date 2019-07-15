Attabira: A man is not old until regrets take the place of dreams. There are some inspiring people in their twilight years who ensure that they live their dreams each day. For them age is just a number.

A similar case came to light at Desavetli panchayat under Bheden block in Bargarh district. Though Ratra Set, 75, and Hala Jhankar, 80, of this village are in the later stage of their life, they do not depend on anyone for their livelihood. They proudly say, “We have strength in our hands so why should we go begging.”

The morning of the duo starts from making fishing nets in their verandah. Fisherman from nearby areas purchase their fishing nets from them. These fishing nets are special. While the fishing nets available in the market are machine-made, Ratra and Hala sell hand-made fishing nets weaved in traditional method. Local fishermen vouch that the fishing nets made by the duo are stronger compared to the fishing nets available in the market.

According to other fishermen in the village, they spend anything between Rs 1,500 and Rs 3,000 to purchase fishing net from market. But Hall and Ratra demand a reasonable price for their hand-made fishing nets.

The duo also earns money by undertaking fishing. The inner satisfaction of earning a livelihood at this age and the support of their customers gives them the real meaning of living, they said.

“We have one of our feet in the grave and are living our days according to our wish. We are still earning. We have no complaints against anyone, not even at the altar of the God. He has given us everything. He keeps us agile even today, what more else we can ask from Him? We want to live the rest of the days happily,” they add. Now that’s what the villagers call living life to its fullest!

PNN