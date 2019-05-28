Mumbai: Hindi film actress Raveena Tandon has been roped in to play the role of Indira Gandhi in the sequel of superhit film ‘KGF ‘.

KGF, featuring Kannada superstar Yash, is said to rank among the highest budget period drama movies made in India.

Earlier, there were many reports that Actress Raveena Tandon is going to play another important role in KGF.

A source linked to this sequel said that Raveena is going to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and that the role is very important for the film.

The source further added that the shooting has started and the makers want to make the sequel even bigger than the first part which was released in many languages ​​and proved to be a huge hit.

Notably, Raveena was last seen in 2018 ‘Maatr’.

PNN/Agencies