Mumbai: Actors Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma started shooting for the reboot of their hit television show ‘Jamai Raja’ Tuesday.

‘Jamai Raja’ ran for almost three years on Zee TV but the new version will be available to viewers in the form of a 0web series.

‘Here we go again! ‘Jamai Raja 2.0’ web,’ Nia wrote on Instagram along with images in which she and Ravi are seen posing with the clapboard, which read ‘Jamai Raja 2.0’.

The original show revolved around Sid Khurana (played by Ravi), who took on the responsibility of mending a troubled relationship between his strong, fiercely independent mother-in-law Durga Devi aka DD (played by Achint Kaur) and wife Roshni (Nia).

A few days ago, Ravi recalled his shooting days of ‘Jamai Raja’ as an experience that ‘changed his life forever’.

IANS