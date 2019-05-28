Mumbai: Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan’s charisma is quite apparent as his popularity and fan following is quite huge. The actor-turned-politician was recently elected to the Parliament from the Gorakhpur constituency in UP. He has said that he will continue to work in films despite his political career.

But then this is not about Ravi but his daughter Riva Kishan who will soon be making her film debut.

Riva will be sharing screen space with Priyank Sharma in ‘Sab Kushal Manga’. Priyank is the son of former actress Padmini Kolhapure.

The 22-year-old Riva is stylish and quite active on social media. She often posts her photos on Instagram. Looking at these photos, it seems she is fully prepared for her debut.

Riva has shared that she wanted to be an actor since childhood. She has trained for a year in Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group. This apart she has also attended acting classes in the US.

PNN/Agencies