The wives or girlfriends of film stars and cricketers always make in headlines for variety of reasons. Many of the ladies quit their profession to support them.

In this segment we will give you a glimpse of the beautiful and stunning wives and girlfriends of cricketers

Candice Falzon – David Warner (Australia)

Candice Ann Falzon is a professional iron woman, surf life saver and model. She’s been quite a regular on TV shows in the last decade. Candice can be seen on Channel 9 as a panellist and sometimes as a host too. They both tied the knot in April 2015.

Sue Duminy – JP Duminy – South Africa

JP Duminy is a South African cricketer — A solid batsman, a great fielder and a part time bowler. JP married Sue in 2011. Sue Erasmus is an attractive woman and has an immense fan following. She is a model by profession.

Umme Ahmed Shishir – Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)

Shakib Al Hasan is a Bangladeshi all-rounder and has been Bangladesh’s top performer for many years. He married Umme Ahmed Shishir in 2012. Umme Ahmed Shishir is an American of Bangladeshi-origin. They featured in a couple of more commercials for Banglalink and were made the brand ambassadors of the mobile operators.

Mayanti Langer – Stuart Binny (India)

Stuart Binny, son of former India seamer Roger Binny, is an Indian cricketer from Karnataka. Binny played for Team India in limited overs cricket. In 2012, he married Mayanti Langer when she was a host in the 2010 FIFA World Cup broadcast. Mayanti was with ESPN which included a pre-match, half-match and post-match analysis. She headed a team of expert panelists alongside John Dykes for that show. Mayanti also hosted 2010 Commonwealth Games held in Delhi along with Charu Sharma and 2011 Cricket World Cup held in India.

Hazel Keech – Yuvraj Singh (India)

Indian middle-order batsman Yuvraj Singh has been a top performer for the national side. He recently retired. Yuvraj married Hazel Keech 30th November 2016. Hazel Keech is an actress and also a British model. She is also a good dancer and singer. She appeared in the popular Indian TV show Bigg Boss 7 in September 2013.

Sania Mirza – Shoaib Malik (India/Pakistan)

Tennis ace Sania Mirza married former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik in 2010. She has won many titles in the amateur and professional circuit. Sania Mirza is accompanying her husband Shoaib Malik for the ICC World Cup 2019 currently being played in England.

Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli (India)

Virat Kohli is the captain of Indian cricketer. He married Hindi film actress Anushka Sharma 11 December 2017. This cute couple is always in the highlight on the social media. Anushka Sharma is an Indian film actress, producer and model.

PNN/Agencies