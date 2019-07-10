It is true that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. We should have it heavy. Film actors also give breakfast importance.

Today we will tell you about the divas’ breakfast menus:

Alia Bhatt

Alia is big foddie and her breakfast contains oatmeal, acai berries, papaya, and fresh salad. She usually starts her day with a cup of piping hot herbal tea or coffee without any sugar, a bowl of poha or an egg sandwich.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Style icon Kareena Kapoor starts a day by eating a banana and is a vegetarian. She loves home-cooked meals. She prefers paratha with ghee or poha as breakfast.

Shraddha Kapoor

Stree actress Shraddha is a strong believer of ghar ka khana. Her breakfast plate includes fruit, eggs and fresh juice..

Mandira Bedi

Mandira is one of the fittest actresses in the industry. In an interview, she revealed that she starts her day with a glass of apple cider vinegar and warm water and keeps breakfast light. Later she takes a cup of black coffee mixed with a teaspoon of coconut oil.

Malaika Arora

Malaika starts her day by detoxifying with warm honey and lemon water, followed by a litre of water 30 minutes later. In breakfast, she has idli or upma or poha or multigrain toast with egg whites.

Diana Penty

First thing she sips when she wakes up in the morning is tea. She admitted to having a cup of green tea and her breakfast meal consists of two eggs and toast, followed by a banana and nuts as a mid-day meal snack.

Shilpa Shetty

Fitness freak Shilpa Shetty who brings inspirational videos follows a strict diet during the week.

In an interview, the actress opened up about her meal plan which contains two breakfast meals if she wakes up early. It’s usually a high-fibre breakfast that contains oats muesli or fruits.

“I start off with a raw fruit so it’s either a banana or grated apple, blueberries, in my muesli. I try to keep it low sugar and prefer natural forms of sugar like honey or powered jaggary,” she revealed.

Her early morning breakfast contains almond milk, banana, raw oats and honey followed a couple of eggs around 10-10:30am. Raw avocado and a whole wheat toast with butter are next in the menu.

PNN/Agencies