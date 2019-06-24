Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Sunday said the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government in state is ready to cooperate with the BJP-led government at the Centre for the greater interests of Odisha.

Patnaik also made it clear that his government is ready to discuss various issues of Odisha with the Centre after a meeting of BJD legislature party here. “We will implement all our promises made to people during the recent elections. Our MLAs will participate in the proceedings of Assembly actively” Patnaik said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha said the coming session of Odisha Assembly will be divided into two phases. “The Budget would be tabled in the first phase while all deliberations on the Budget proposals would be done in the second phase. Besides, the government would table some important bills in the second phase,” Arukha said.

The Chief Minister also greeted the newly-elected MLAs and sought their cooperation. “We would work hard to maintain people’s faith in BJD government,” Patnaik said.

Notably, the House session begins from June 25. Governor Ganeshi Lal would address the House on that day MLAs would deliberate on the Governor’s address June 26. The Budget proposals would be tabled June 28.