Bhubaneswar: Popular smartphone brand Realme Saturday launched its lower end Smartphone Realme C2 at Laxmi Mobile store near Sahid Nagar for offline market in Odisha. The Realme C2 costs between Rs 5,999 and Rs 7,999.

The C2 is the successor of the Realme C1 with having a 6.1-inch HD+ display. The new model has a diamond-cut pattern on the back that makes it look premium. The phone also has a dual camera setup at the back which consists of a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Realme C2 comes in three variants— 2GB RAM with 16GB storage, 2GB RAM with 32 GB storage and also 3GB RAM with 32GB of storage capacity. C2 runs on Android 9 (Pie) and it has packed in a 4000mAh battery which delivers very good battery life.

Niskalanka said, “We expect to sell around 3,000 units of C2 in Odisha in next 15 days. The phone will be available in 170 stores across the state.”

The officials have offered assured gifts for the first 20 buyers of Realme C2 phones.

Realme Odisha sales-head Niskalanka Mohanty, super stockiest Sumit Kumar Agarwal, owner of Laxmi Mobiles T Nakula Subudhi, owner of T Service Debananda Mishra and business manager Bani Bhusan Batik were present at the launching ceremony.