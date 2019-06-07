New Delhi: Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has announced that the firm would be among the first handset makers to launch 5G products this year.

“#5GisReal… Straight out of meeting room with Sky Li. Glad to share with you our latest R&D updates: #realme will be among the first brands to bring 5G products globally this year. And we are determined to bring the best of technology to India as early as possible,” Sheth tweeted late Thursday.

#5GisReal …. Straight out of meeting room with Mr. Sky Li. Glad to share you our latest R&D updates: #realme will be among the first brands to bring 5G products globally this year. And we are determined to bring the best of technology to India as early as possible. pic.twitter.com/cVNOA6f9Iw — Madhav 5G (@MadhavSheth1) June 6, 2019

This comes almost a month after the smartphone manufacturer said it would launch 5G handsets once the network is ready in China and India.

The company’s latest phone is the Realme X which launched with a Snapdragon 710 chipset, 8GB RAM and a dual-camera setup with a 48MP camera and a 5MP depth sensor.

The Realme X is expected to launch in India in the H2 2019.