Marriage is an event which brings a man and a woman together to lead a family life. Many women want to get married while some want to remain single throughout their lives. Also, there are some who gives it time and are in search of good partners.

There are certain factors which ensure you do not get married. However, if you don’t get married in your 20s, your chances of not getting perfect partners increase.

Of course there are advantages of not getting married in 20s — like lower divorce rate, higher income for women and fewer and lesser intense arguments among spouses.

Today in this segment we will tell you the reason as to why you should get married when in 20s.

Could stay happier: A study says that most girls who get married in between 24 -26 years are highly satisfied or happy. So if you want to get happiness, don’t waste time get married if you’re in your 20s.

You can make more money: American Community Survey data revealed that those who married in their 20s had the highest levels of personal income. Scholars also said that married men earn more than single men.

More s*x: It is true that young couples have more frequent s*x in comparison to older ones. Married people as a whole have more s*x than their single counterparts. The sooner you marry, the more time you’ll be spending on the bed.

Intake of less alcohol: Married and engaged young adults reported consumption of less alcohol. Alone with marriage responsibility and obligation comes along with it which leads to less drunkenness. Laying off alcohol has many health benefits, including weight loss, better sleep, better skin and a reduced risk of some cancers.

Benefits: Delaying marriage beyond the mid-twenties will lead to the loss of a portion of young adulthood of any emotional and health beneﬁts that a good marriage would bring.

PNN/Agencies