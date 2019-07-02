Mumbai: Yuvraj Singh recently threw a party after announcing his retirement from cricket. It was attended by many celebrities from the film industry, but the absence of Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia received a huge amount of attention. Speculation is rife as to why Yuvraj supposedly did not invite Angad, his ‘best friend’.

Rumours are doing the rounds that chinks have appeared in the friendship of Angad and Yuvi. Even Yuvi’s ex-girlfriend Kim Sharma attended the party but not Angad.

An entertainment website has said that Yuvraj is upset with Angad’s marriage to Neha. The website states that Yuvi and Neha had dated for a period of time a few years back. Hence Yuvraj felt hurt when Angad got married to Neha with informing him.

On ‘Friendship Day 2018’, Yuvraj posted an emotional note on his Instagram: he wrote “Just realised yesterday was friendship day! Just my take on people who I thought were friends !! After my whole year experience happy to say I love my dogs ???? more .! You live, you learn. Anyways Happy friendship day ✌️,” he wrote.

Neha and Angad had secretly got married in a gurdwara in New Delhi.

It is worth mentioning, Angad is the son of former Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi.

PNN/Agencies