With a string of box-office hits, an army of supporters and a strong personality, Salman Khan is a force to reckon with. He entered the industry as the boy-next-door, had a gorgeous face, a chiselled body and an attitude that screamed confidence, no wonder Salman quickly made his way into our hearts.

While his reel-life romance was on-point and adorable, Salman’s real life romance was taking a hit. A number of failed high profile relationships, controversies and run in with the law, left his personal life a topic of national interest. While all his contemporaries got married and settled down, Salman Khan refused to marry and is fiercely protective of his personal life. In an interview he said, “I don’t believe in marriage. I think it’s a dying institution.

A failed love life

Salman Khan was in very public relationships with actresses Sangeeta Bijlani and Somy Ali. His most prominent relationship was with Aishwarya Rai in 1999 when they met on the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The two were the power couple at the time. Their relationship was allegedly eclipsed by Salman’s violent behaviour and his actions towards Aishwarya under the influence of alcohol. The relationship finally ended when he stormed into the sets of Chalte Chalte and accused Aishwarya of having an affair with SRK, as he tried to drag her out of the set. Aishwarya was replaced by Rani Mukerji in the movie, and Salman was replaced by Vivek Oberoi in Aishwarya’s life as she found comfort in her ‘Kyun…..Ho gaya na?” co-star.

While the Aishwarya-Vivek relationship didn’t last long, Salman found comfort in newcomer Katrina Kaif.

The two acted in a few movies too, till a certain Mr. Ranbir Kapoor entered the scene. The two were still dating their respective partners Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan when they got close during the shoot. Deepika broke up with Ranbir alleging that he cheated on her, while Salman and Katrina too broke up in a hush hush manner. The newly single hotties, found comfort in each other, and started dating, yet kept the evident relationship a secret.

It was another failed relationship for Salman Khan. While his movies were topping charts, and he was raking in all the box office profits, Salman’s love life was failing miserably. While the actor has always maintained that he likes being single, one cannot ignore the fact that he has yearned for every woman he has loved, Aishwarya or Katrina.

An unconventional family

Salman Khan has seen a “broken family”, his father, the legendary writer Salim Khan, has two wives; Sushila Charak and Helen. Salim Khan helped establish Helen’s career as a dancer and his inclination toward the younger starlet upset Sushila Charak (who became Salma Khan). He married Helen in 1980. Sushila Charak and her children were extremely upset about this and distanced themselves from their father and Helen. Salma Khan however decided to embrace the presence of the second wife and the family soon became one happy unit.

Another broken marriage in the family

If one failed marriage wasn’t enough for the family, in 2017, Arbaaz Khan, Salman’s younger brother got divorced with Malaika Arora, his wife of 19 years. The split left the industry in shock as Arbaaz-Malaika were one of the most stable couple in the country. Both moved on in their lives as Arbaaz found love in Giorgia Andriani and Malaika found comfort in Arjun Kapoor. This setback could be another reason for Salman to lose faith in the institution of marriage and that eternal bonds exist.

Salman’s Unpredictability

Over the years, Salman Khan has shown a volatile and rather unpredictable personality. His foothold in the industry has led to industry folks choosing sides and his superiority has only risen with the number of consecutive hits he has delivered. He has strengthened ties with a lot of his contemporaries but simultaneously has also severed ties.

His unpredictability and his switchy behaviour have often left his contemporaries confused. It cannot be denied that messing with Salman Khan can mean detrimental consequences for your career.

He has found his own space

“All Salman needs is Salman.” The 53-year-star star, who is shooting for Dabangg 3 now, has admitted that he has lost faith in the institution of marriage and that it is dying. He seeks companionship but not a marriage, he said. Salman has found comfort in the space he has created for himself. He seems unfazed with how quickly everyone in the fraternity has settled down. From his contemporaries, to his juniors, most of his co-stars are married or getting married.

While the nation still wants to know, if ever Salman will get married, Salman might just be counting in advance the business his movie Bharat is going to do when it hits the theatres and he would spend a few lakhs on his new cycles, painting accessories and Being Human Foundation.