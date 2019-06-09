BHUBANESWAR: Rotary Club of Bhubaneswar, the grand old premier club of Bhubaneswar, organised a peaceful awareness rally Rotary Skatathon with the theme ‘Rebuilding Bhubaneswar-Plant Trees’ here Sunday.

This noble effort was carried out as part of the campaign of rebuilding Bhubaneswar in order to recover from the devastating impact of cyclonic storm Fani, in which the temple city of Bhubaneswar was severely affected and got devoid of its greens.

This rally was flagged off by the chief guest of the occasion Samarth Verma, IAS, Commissioner, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation at Sikharchandi, Bhubaneswar, at 6:30 am in the morning which witnessed participation of about 50-60 children and youths in the age group of 10 to 18 years.

Among others, Pranabindu Acharya, IPS, Addl DGP (Railways & Coastal Security), D. N. Padhi, IAS (Retd), PDG, Rtn. Debashish Mishra, DGE and Rtn. Saumya Ranjan Mishra, DGN graced the occasion as guests of honour. Tanmay Mohanty, President, Anshuman Rath, Chairman, Rotary Club of Bhubaneswar and many key Rotarians were also present at the programme.

The Skatathon rally covered a distance of around 12 km starting from Sikharchandi Gate and moving on to the Rotary Bhawan, Unit 9, Bhubaneswar through KIIT Square, Kalinga Hospital Square, Sainik School, Apollo Hospital Road, Acharya Vihar Square, spreading the message of ‘Rebuilding Bhubaneswar by Planting Trees’.

This was followed by a meeting held at Rotary Bhawan, Bhubaneswar in which dignitaries spoke about the significance of the programme. After the meeting was over, they presented a sapling to each of the parents of the children who participated in the programme and also highlighted the importance of planting more number of trees and joining hands for Rebuilding Bhubaneswar.

Verma applauded the efforts of Rotary Club of Bhubaneswar and appealed to the people, various organizations, students and parents who were present at the occasion to ensure speedy recovery of the city through an aggressive plantation drive.

It has to be mentioned here that ‘Rotary International’ is the largest service organization in the world. Currently, it has its existence in 216 countries, having about 35,000 clubs and 12 lakh Rotarians. Charted May 11, 1965, Rotary Club of Bhubaneswar takes pride in projects like modernization of Capital Hospital and Municipality Hospital Blood Bank.

The club has also undertaken the projects like Asha, ROPARS as part of long term sustainable community development programmes. The club has also adopted a village ‘Kalapita’ under Bhagabatipur – II GP of Kantabada block in Khurda district. Rotary Club of Bhubaneswar has provided toilets to the households, free health facilities and health cards to all the villagers. Eventually the club is committed to enrich community livelihoods of the state through various reformations and renovations.