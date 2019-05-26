The ICC World Cup has produced several thrilling moments in its 44-year-old history and this time will be no different. With less than a week to go before the mega showpiece begins May 30 in England and Wales, the 45-day tourney will surely produced many more. Orissa POST recalls five of the most memorable moments:

1975: Gilmour’s great day

Tournament hosts England were well aware of the threat posed by fearsome fast bowlers Dennis Lillee and Jeff Thomson ahead of a World Cup semifinal against old rivals Australia. But instead they were undone by a sensational burst of left-arm swing bowling from Gary Gilmour as the 23-year-old took 6/14 packing England for just 93. Though Australia slumped to 39/6 at one point but it was Gilmour’s 28 n o partnering Doug Walters that saw Australia into the final.

1983: Kapil’s ‘unseen’ hundred

Zimbabwe, who had already beaten Australia on the back of a fine all-round performance by future England coach Duncan Fletcher, were on the verge of another shock win when they reduced India to 17/5. But India captain Kapil Dev responded with a stunning knock of 175 off 138 balls – an innings only seen by spectators at the Nevill Ground in Tunbridge Wells. Kapil’s century proved to be an example of the inspirational leadership which saw India crowned champions a week later.

1999: Australia ‘win’ in a tie

Perhaps the most thrilling World Cup game of them all, this Edgbaston semifinal saw Australia make 213, with South Africa paceman Shaun Pollock taking 5/36. With their side needing nine off the last over and then one run with one wicket left, Lance Klusener hit the ball to mid-off and set off for a single. Allan Donald who was at the non-striker’s end did not hear the call and then dropped his bat. Mark Waugh fielded the ball, threw it to bowler Damien Fleming, who in turn rolled it down the pitch where wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist completed a run-out. Although the match was tied, Australia advanced into the final thanks to a superior net run-rate.

2011: O’Brien overwhelms England

England seemed to have done enough with the bat against Ireland, then a non-Test nation, when they made 327/8 – a total no side had ever previously chased down in a World Cup match. But on a never-to-be-forgotten night in Bangalore, up stepped Kevin O’Brien to hit the quickest century in the history of the tournament, off just 50 balls, including 13 fours and six sixes. Ireland, who had been 111/5, went on to complete a stunning three-wicket win.

2015: ‘Old boy’ breaks SA’s hearts

Fifties from Faf du Plessis and AB de Villiers took South Africa to 281/5 in an Auckland semifinal innings reduced by rain to 43 overs per side. The Black Caps then saw all-rounder Grant Elliott, born in Johannesburg, play the innings of his life. With five runs to win in last two balls for New Zealand Elliott settled the issue with a remarkable six over mid-on off fast bowler Dale Steyn. The win also saw New Zealand’s men into their first World Cup final after six previous semi-final defeats.