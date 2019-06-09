BHUBANESWAR: Indian Red Cross Society Odisha State Branch set an example by assisting cyclone victims in Puri Sunday.

Normal life for people of different blocks in Puri is still a dream even five weeks after the cyclone. Under the guidance of secretary, Indian Red Cross Society Odisha State Branch, Kalpana Dash and leadership of Red cross counselor Laxman Swain, relief material including tarpaulin, mosquito nets, maggi and chocolate were distributed at different villages of Alanda and Gopinathpur Panchayats of Nimapada block.

Interacting with Orissa Post, Dash said, “The severity of the cyclone has left people in an unspeakable condition. Our efforts are meant to ease their life a bit. It’s really sad that people are suffering a great deal even five weeks after the cyclone. The Red Cross team has stepped in to make the lives of Fani victims easier.”

Red Cross volunteers provided first aid service during the relief work. To curb the spread of Dengue and Malaria, volunteers advised the public to keep their surroundings clean and sleep inside mosquito nets. They also made people aware of the importance of water, sanitation and hygiene to maintain a healthy life.

Volunteers including Suresh Gami, Gitanjali Panda, Sanjay Patra, Arun Das, Kirttan Banchhor , Prasant Barik, P. Padmanabh, Prabhat Dash, Kahna Pradhan and Pradeep Mallik helped in relief distribution.