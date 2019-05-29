BHUBANESWAR: A week-long refresher course for Chemistry teachers in higher secondary schools across Odisha, was organised by SOA Deemed to be University here Wednesday.

Teachers from several districts including Koraput, Nuapada, Sundargarh, Sonepur, Balasore, Ganjam, Nabarangpur, Keonjhar, Khurda, Cuttack and Puri attended the course.

The course was a combination of invited lectures from eminent scientists and professors in chemistry, life sciences and material sciences drawn from different institutions including IIT, Bhubaneswar, National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET), Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) and Institute of Minerals and Materials Technoloyg (IMMT) besides Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER), faculty of engineering of SOA.

C S Purohit of NISER, who attended as the chief guest in the inaugural function on May 21, stressed the need for chemistry teachers to update their knowledge so that they could inject interest among the students about the subject.

SOA Vice-Chancellor Amit Banerjee suggested that there should be a knowledge conclave constituting peers from the field of chemistry so that students from all over the state could receive the same level of teaching.

Sujata Mishra, Head of the Department of Chemistry, ITER, and Coordinator of the programme and P G R Achary, Course Coordinator also spoke. Binita Nanda from the Department of Chemistry conducted the inaugural programme.

The valedictory function was attended by P K Nanda, Dean (Research and Development), SOA, P K Sahoo, Dean, ITER and Prof K M Parida, Director, Centre for Nano-Science and Nano-Technology, SOA.