Shimla: Reliance Industries top officials Saturday met Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here over setting up of mobile assembly facilities in the state’s main industrial hub Baddi in Solan district.

The company is looking to invest in agro-horticulture produce, Jio networking, sports, tourism and setting up of mobile assembly units in the state, a spokesperson for the government told IANS.

He said the Chief Minister offered a prime piece of land in Baddi where the company could set up its mobile assembly units and assured all possible assistance.

The delegation led by Mahinder Nahata came here after a meeting between Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Thakur in Mumbai last month.

Ambani had expressed keenness in setting up a five-star hotel in Dharamsala, the abode of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama.

The state would ensure that land was made available to Reliance Industries at the earliest so that it could establish this tourist resort, said the spokesperson.

The state has immense potential for investment in agro-based industries, besides setting up of controlled atmosphere centres.

Thakur informed the visiting delegation that apple and mushroom are two major crops which require greater logistics support for their better marketing and value addition.

He invited Reliance Industries to invest in this sector.

The Chief Minister requested Reliance to invest in sports. For this, talent identification sports centres could be established besides exploring the scope of setting up high altitude training centres at Dharamsala and Shimla, respectively.

Thakur informed the delegation that the government has identified 80 bighas of land at Sarah near Gaggal in Kangra district where a sports centre of excellence could be developed. Similar centres could be set up in Mandi and Shimla districts.

He said since about 80 per cent of the population of the state was covered by Jio Network, the company should come forward to install a more robust optical fibre network in the state.

He said optical fibre for all large, medium and small business establishments needed to be strengthened for which the state would provide all possible help.

The state would also facilitate Reliance Industries in faster electrification of Jio tower sites, the Chief Minister added.

(IANS)