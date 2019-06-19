New Delhi: Renault revealed its global product ‘Triber’ here Wednesday. The car is the outcome of a joint project between Renault teams in India and France and is a world-first vehicle specifically designed for Indian market.

The ‘Triber’ is an attractively designed, sturdy, compact, spacious vehicle which can accommodate seven adults comfortably. What makes this car visually pleasing is the new vibrant look, visible robustness, sophisticated front-end, connected multimedia system, digital instrument cluster and best in class storage.

The car provides comfort to all passengers regardless of where one sits. It provides an unbelievable front seat couple distance (710mm), the best second row leg room (up to 200m) and the best third row leg room (91mm). Even tall passengers can comfortably sit in the two independent third rows which provide a roof height of 834mm and include armrests fitted in the body panels.

Thierry Bolloré, CEO of Renault group talking to Orissa POST said, “Renault is still young to India, yet our ambitions are high in line with our ‘Drive for Future’ strategic plan where we aim to double our sales by 2022. ‘Triber’ is a breakthrough concept and it was conceived, developed and produced in India for Indians before we take it to the world. It’s a real game changer.”

Triber’s energy engine is perfectly suited to the Indian markets as it is fitted with a 1.0L 3 cylinder petrol energy engine generating 72Ps with 96Nm torque. Equipped with modern technology like a dual VVT system, the engine delivers optimum response at all revs. The engine offers a right balance between performance and economy with good fuel efficiency and low maintenance cost.

Talking about the designing innovation associated with the newly-launched vehicle, Laurens Van Den Acker, executive vice-president, Corporate Design, Renault said, “Our goal with Triber was to design a car that would transform cater to the customer’s convenience. It offers an attractive, robust and compact design and is re-inventing space for all. We are proud of our latest breakthrough.”

Salient features of Triber

A modern, spacious yet compact, ultra-modular, fuel-efficient vehicle with attractive interiors which boasts of many modern and practical features.

Offers a total of more than 100 different seat- configurations and industry first EASYFIX seats.

Most spacious cabin under 4m, 625L boot space and interior storage space of upto 31L.

20.32cm multimedia touch screen features the MediaNav Evolution connected multimedia system.

Energy engine: The car is fitted with 1.0L petrol engine, offering a great mix of performance and fuel economy, with low cost maintenance.

