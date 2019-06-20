New Delhi: Renault unveiled its multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) Triber here, Wednesday. The car has been specifically designed for the Indian market in a joint project of Renault teams in India and France.

Triber is an attractively designed, sturdy, compact, roomy vehicle that can accommodate seven adults in comfort in under 4 metres. The car is visually pleasing and robust, has a sophisticated front-end, connected multimedia system, digital instrument cluster and best-in-class storage.

The car provides comfort regardless of where one sits in the car. It provides an unbelievable front seat couple distance (710 mm), the best second row leg room (up to 200 mm) and the best third row leg room (91 mm). Even tall passengers can comfortably sit in the independent third row, which has a roof height of 834 mm and includes armrests fitted in the body panels.

Thierry Bolloré, CEO of Renault group told Orissa POST: “Renault is still young to India, but our ambitions are high in line with our ‘Drive for Future’ strategic plan, where we aim to double our sales by 2022. Triber is a breakthrough concept and it was conceived, developed and produced in India for Indians before we take it to the world. It’s a real game-changer.”

Triber’s energy engine is perfectly suited for the Indian markets as it is fitted with a 1.0L 3-cylinder petrol energy engine generating power of 72PS with 96Nm torque. Equipped with dual VVT system, the engine delivers optimum response at all revs. The engine offers the perfect balance between performance and economy with good fuel efficiency and low maintenance cost.

About the design innovation on Triber, Laurens Van Den Acker, Executive Vice President, Corporate design, Renault said: “Our goal with Triber was to design a car that would transform according to the convenience of the customer. It offers an attractive, robust and compact design and is re-inventing space for all. We are proud of our latest breakthrough.”