Bhubaneswar: Noted authors Pavan K. Varma, Rajendra Kishore Panda, Paro Anand and Kedar Mishra will be awarded for their literary contribution at the upcoming Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) in Odisha, organisers said Monday.

The three-day festival will commence July 19 here.

The Kalinga Literary Award will be conferred upon Odia litterateur and Sahitya Akademi award winner Rajendra Kishore Panda, while politician and author Pavan K. Varma will be given the International Literary Award, festival director Rashmi Ranjan Parida said in a statement.

Author of children’s books, Paro Anand will receive the Kalinga Karubaki Award and Odia poet Kedar Mishra has been chosen for the Literary Youth Award for 2019.

The sixth Kalinga Literary Festival will have over 250 speakers from the world of literature, cinema, media and politics who will deliberate on the central theme of ‘Gandhi’s Idea of India: Truth, Non-Violence, Harmony’.

IANS