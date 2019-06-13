Bhubaneswar: Chief Administrator of Shri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) PK Mohapatra has said that the repairing work inside the Jagannath temple will be carried out during the car festival. Among others, the sanctum sanctorum, Nata Mandap, kitchen and Jagamohan will be repaired during the said period.

Mohapatra was talking to newsmen here after attending a meeting to review temple security during the car festival. He said that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has been directed to complete the repairing work by June 14 next.

Though there are no visible cracks in the sanctum sanctorum, the ASI will examine it following complainants by people to confirm presence of any crack and ensure that everything is fine.

Mohapatra said the idols of ‘Jay Bijay’ — the guarding deities of the temple — will be installed in front of the Lion’s gate June 16. The idols were damaged in the extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani last month.

He further added that the Nilachakra wheel atop the Jaganath temple is safe and not damaged in the cyclone adding that the chemical analysis of the Nilachakra would be undertaken to further strengthen it.

