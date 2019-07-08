Manchester: A ‘mentor without being assertive’ was how Virat Kohli described Mahendra Singh Dhoni, whose seamless transition from a two-time World Cup winning skipper to just another player in the team has earned him ‘sky-high respect’ from his successor.

Playing in his last World Cup, Dhoni has been a mentor to all the current players including the skipper himself, and all of them are fiercely loyal towards the former skipper.

“From the respect point of view for MS (Dhoni), it’s always going to be sky high, especially in my eyes, because I know how difficult it can be to make a transition from captaining also,” Kohli’s reply Monday to a question on the former skipper was filled with admiration.

“It’s not easy to be another player in the side after captaining it for decades and therein lies Dhoni’s greatness. Being a mentor but without being assertive, which the team acknowledges,” added Dhoni’s successor.

The batting mainstay took over the Test reins from Dhoni in December 2014 and the limited overs captaincy in January 2017.

“You know, within the same team, just playing as a player after being captain for so many years and still not being too assertive or too pushy in anything. He gives you space to make your own decisions and to actually discover yourself, so I think that’s been his biggest quality,” Kohli informed.

Getting Dhoni’s inputs is pure gold and a privilege that he has enjoyed as a skipper, Kohli stated.

“At the same time, I go ask him anything, he’s there giving me advice and he’s never shying away from that. So yeah, he’s been outstanding and I’m delighted that I have been able to play for so many years alongside him,” the skipper added.

There is a sense of gratitude in him as well as the likes of Rohit Sharma, all of whom Dhoni had backed to the hilt as skipper despite initial failures.

“The respect will always be there because of the opportunities that he gave us and the faith that he showed in us and the way he’s handled the whole team in transition over so many years,” pointed out Kohli. “And now we are the ones who are taking Indian cricket forward.”

Dhoni’s international retirement has been a hotly debated topic but Kohli felt that the focus should be more on ‘MS the personality’.

“We understand the importance of that process (of transition). So I’m glad you asked about MS, the personality, because a lot has been in focus otherwise,” the skipper said.

“When a person has done so much for the team you have to appreciate and acknowledge how he’s handled and taken the respect for Indian cricket so high all over the world. We are all very grateful for what he’s done for Indian cricket and for us,” added Kohli.

After India won the 2011 World Cup on home soil, Kohli had famously said ‘Sachin Tendulkar carried Indian cricket for 21 years and it’s time that we carry him on our shoulders’. He later said that it was impromptu.

Asked if something similar could be on the cards if India win this World Cup and he responded, “I didn’t prepare that one in 2011 so I’m certainly not going to write anything down,” quipped Kohli.

