Bhubaneswar: Many parts of the state, including the western region, experienced respite from the scorching heat Thursday following rains.

The number of places where the mercury level breached 40 degree Celsius came down to four from 11 Wednesday.

Sambalpur in western Odisha turned out to be the hottest place in the state recording 42.2 degree Celsius, while Hirakud closely followed with 42.1 degree and Sonepur at 42 degree Celsius, the Meteorological Centre here said.

The temperature in Jharsuguda, which was the hottest place in the state Wednesday recording 45.2 degree Celsius, plummeted to 41.8 degree Celsius, it said.

The state capital of Bhubaneswar recorded 34.6 degree Celsius, down from 37.2 degree Celsius measured Wednesday, while the temperature in neighbouring Cuttack dropped to 35 degree Celsius from 36.5 degree Celsius, the MeT centre said.

Many parts of Odisha experienced respite from the sweltering heat with slide in temperature after rains in several areas including Talcher, Angul, Baripada, Puri, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Paradip, Balasore and Chandbali Wednesday.

PTI