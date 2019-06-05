London: The Spanish Police have said that former Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid football star Jose Antonio Reyes was driving at more than 220kmph when he died in a car crash.

The international player died near his hometown Utrera in the southern Spanish province of Seville June 1. The accident took place on the A-376, a road linking Utrera with Seville. His cousin Jonathan Reyes was also killed in the crash.

Although, the car exceeded Spain’s speed limit (120kmph), it is not clear yet if that was the ‘final cause’ of the incident, reports BBC Sport.

The Guardia Civil, which is investigation the case, said that Reyes was driving the vehicle when the accident took place.

“The investigation is still open. Because of that, we cannot still say that the speeding was the only and final cause of the accident. And neither can we still say the exact speed of the car. We know for sure that it was more than 220kmph,” a spokesperson said.

Two days of mourning was declared after Reyes’ death. He had made 21 appearances with the Spanish national team and also played for several European clubs, including Arsenal and Benfica.

The 35-year-old had been playing for Spanish second division side Extremadura this season.

