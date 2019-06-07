Bristol: Pakistan pace bowler Wahab Riaz has said that he would have been watching the World Cup at home without the help of inspirational advice from Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.

Riaz was initially not on the selectors’ radar for the World Cup following a costly spell of 8.4 overs for 89 runs against arch rivals India in Pakistan’s Champions Trophy match two years ago. He was only a last-minute inclusion in the World Cup squad after another left-arm paceman, Junaid Khan, was found wanting on fitness.

However, the 33-year-old has made the most of his unexpected chance thanks to pep talks from his idols Wasim and Waqar, the former Pakistan stars regarded as two of the sports finest fast bowlers.

“It’s a complete change of fate and I am enjoying that,” Riaz told reporters on here Thursday evening after a training session with the team.

“I would have been watching the World Cup in my drawing room and praying for Pakistan. But here I am taking wickets… all this because of inspiration from Wasim bhai, who I have idolised all my career and my former coach Waqar. They have been inspirational,” added the left-arm fast bowler.

Riaz led the Pakistan attack picking up three wickets in his team’s surprise 14-run win Monday over tournament favourites England. He also credited Wasim and Waqar for his achievement.

“I met Wasim and Waqar last week and they told me not to fear anyone. Wasim told me that I looked great and those words inspired me a lot,” he informed.

Riaz admitted he needed words of encouragement after his disappointing form in recent years. “When you are not in the team then you need encouragement and the two great bowlers helped me get back to my full confidence,” Riaz pointed out.

Pakistan after beating England will now look to continue that momentum against Sri Lanka at Bristol.

“We know that it was just one win (England). We need to cover nine steps before the semifinal so we must cover them slowly and gradually,” Riaz said.

The Pakistani pacer also said that the hype around Jasprit Bumrah will put pressure on India’s pace spearhead.

“Bumrah has been doing well,” Riaz said. “Obviously, he has played just one game (in this World Cup), but has been doing well in the recent past. If he is rated to be the best bowler in this event then he will have more pressure of that. Bowlers are all good but whoever does well on the day will be rated as the best,” added Riaz.

AFP