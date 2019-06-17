Chhatrapur: Rice stocks have been lying unprotected in five government warehouses in Ganjam district, a report said.

If urgent steps are not taken, then the rice stored at the rice receiving centre at Hinjili, the Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSC) godowns at Jagannathpur and Kukudakhandi, the godown at Krushak Bazaar in Chhatrapur and the rice receiving centre at Beguniapada will ultimately rot.

The capacity of the Hinjili godown is 2,000 MT, Jagannathpur godown is 3,000 MT, Kukudakhandi godown is 500 MT, Chhatrapur godown is 1,000 MT and the Beguniapada godown is 500 MT.

The matter came to light after Ashok Kumar Panda, general manager (technical) of the OSCSC, wrote a letter (8483) to the Ganjam civil supplies officer and informed him about an adverse report submitted by the Quality Control Cell (QCC) in Bhubaneswar about the sorry state of the five rice godowns in the district June 13.

Panda in his letter asked the Ganjam CSO to probe, take steps and report to him on the matter.

A team of the Centre’s QCC in Bhubaneswar visited Ganjam district March 26 and 28 and found rice stored unprotected in these five godowns. The team led by its assistant regional director Anupam Kumar Dey visited the godowns and prepared a report on the basis of its findings.

The report said the godowns were lacking various facilities. Later, the QCC submitted a report on its findings to the OSCSC, April 24 and called for urgent intervention.

According to the QCC report, the floor of the Hinjili rice receiving centre is in a dilapidated condition and is in urgent need of repair. The ventilators in the godown have been broken and need replacement. Moreover, water is leaking from the roof due to cracks while the godown lacks firefighting equipment.

The moisture meter is lying defunct while the godown lacks sprayers, drinking water facilities and toilet. There is no approach road to the Jagannathpur godown owned by the OSCSC, while the godown and its compound wall are dilapidated.

Cracks have developed on the walls and floors of the godown while its shutter is not in working condition. The godown lacks drinking water facility and the building is covered by wild shrubs.

The Kukudakhandi godown also lacks an approach road and is covered by cobwebs while there is no sprayer for treatment of rice. The stock list is not on display in the godown.

Similar is the condition of the rice receiving centre at Krushak Bazaar in Chhatrapur and the godown at Beguniapada.

PNN