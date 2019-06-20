Bhubaneswar: Rich tributes were paid to martyred Odia soldier Ajit Kumar Sahoo after his body landed in Bhubaneswar airport early Thursday morning.

The body of Sahoo arrived in Bhubaneswar’s Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) aboard a special flight. Afterwards, it was taken to 120 Battalion headquarters where Indian Army officials and soldiers offered a Guard of Honor to the martyr.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal along with several other noted personalities from various fields offered their tributes to the hero there.

Sahoo’s mortal remains were later taken to his native Badasuanlo village for cremation.

A large number of individuals thronged the funeral procession in Badasuanla where patriotic fervor, respect for the fallen soldier and sympathy for the grief-stricken family were equally evident.

Sahoo – a resident of Badasuala village in Kamakhyanagar block of Dhenkanal district – had joined the Army back in 2015. He breathed his last June 18 in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Pulwama that took place the previous day. According to reports, militants assaulted the Army caravan he was travelling in with an IED fitted to a car.

