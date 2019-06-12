Mumbai: Actor Riteish Deshmukh has joined the cast of the forthcoming action drama “Baaghi 3”, which features Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who backs the “Baaghi” franchise, said he was thrilled to have the actor on board.

“Ritiesh has been a part of my ‘Housefull’ franchise and now he joins the ‘Baaghi’ clan too. This will be my sixth film with him after four installments of ‘Housefull’ and ‘Heyy Babyy’.

“We share a great relationship and it was a pleasure writing ‘Lai Bhaari’ (Marathi film, featuring Ritiesh) for him. Riteish has always aced his roles and we are happy to have him on board,” Nadiadwala said in a statement.

While the first installment of “Baaghi” featured Shraddha as the female lead, the 2018 sequel had Disha Patani opposite Tiger.

Choreographer-filmmaker Ahmed Khan, who helmed “Baaghi 2”, will return to the director’s chair for the threequel.

PTI