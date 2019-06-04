Mumbai: Recently, Genelia posted a quirky picture of her husband Riteish on her Instagram profile. In her post, the Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na actress revealed an interesting backstory behind the picture.
She wrote: “Asked Riteish to surprise me with a new look and he comes back sporting a red squirrel tail. Cool isn’t it?” Riteish hasn’t reacted to his wife’s post as of now but we are eagerly waiting for his reaction to the post. Meanwhile, take a look at Genelia D’Souza’s post here:
The couple have co-starred in films such as Masti, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya and Lai Bhaari. The couple recently shared screen space in the song Dhuvun Taak in Riteish Deshmukh’s Marathi film Mauli.
Genelia and Riteish met on the sets of the 2003 film Tujhe Meri Kasam, which were also their debut films. They got married in 2012, after dating for over eight years and they are parents to sons – Riaan and Rahyl.
