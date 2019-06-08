Chandbali: The proposed beautification project along river Baitarani here in Bhadrak district is now in the cold storage, a report said.

Baitarani flows to the south of Chandbali town. A 2-km stretch of the riverbank from Biju Setu to the telephone exchange here was proposed for beautification.

“The people have raised the issue in the past, but the government and political leaders are cold towards the project, which is important for tourism in this coastal town,” said BJP leader Kanhu Behera.

The people had submitted a proposal to former tourism and culture minister Ashok Panda for beautification of the riverbank.

The public had proposed tree plantation, sitting arrangements, lighting and drinking water facilities along the riverbank, which draws people during the Kartik Purnima and Baliyatra. Cultural programmes are also organised along the riverbank and massive crowds attend them.

Locals said the place can attract more footfall is it is developed and basic facilities are provided. Some people have encroached on parts of the riverbank, and the river is being polluted with plastic bags and dirty water released by nearby trading joints.

The riverbank is a business centre with a boat jetty, tehsil office, police station, court, bus stand and private establishments. A large number of tourists from north Odisha come here to take the water route to Bhitarkanika National Park. The wildlife division has made provisions to issue entry passes to tourists here.

The beautification drive along the riverbank will boost tourism here, said Prafulla Das, a local litterateur.

“Chandbali was declared an NAC a long ago, but no development has come here,” said Anup Jena, a local resident.

PNN