Mumbai: Bengali actress Riya Sen has been away from the limelight for quite some time. She was last seen in Ragini MMS returns. The ‘Style’ actress has the credit of working in all regional languages including down South. After working in a couple of Bollywood movies, she moved her base to Bengali movies.

Though, the beautiful actress is yet to be seen in the big screen, she knows how to grab attention. She keeps teasing fans with her sultry pictures.

Riya, who was seen in Bollywood films like ‘Jhankar Beats’, ‘Apna Sapna Money Money’, ‘Shaadi No. 1’ and ‘Style’ and in ‘Abohoman’ and ‘Noukadubi’ in Bengali is now enjoying the beaches of Goa.

Apart from her movies, the beautiful actress is a fitness freak and keeps giving us fitness goals and shares her tips to stay fit and healthy. The actress has often advocated to ‘stay natural’, and has inspired fans with her body positive pictures and captions. She once wrote, “No amount of plastic surgery and chipping on the outside can make you look as beautiful as you are on the inside.”

Inspiring her fans to take up Yoga, she wrote, “Hiya all! as you know, Yoga has transformed my life and I am now a certified Yoga teacher and trainer! I take this opportunity to engage with you and help you transform your life through Yoga as well! (sic)”

Younger daughter of actress Moon Moon Sen, who has been blessed with charming looks, made headlines in 2017 when she tied the knot with long-time beau Shivam Tewari.