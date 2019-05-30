Jharsuguda/Balasore/Bolangir: A Class X student died while at least seven persons were left with serious injuries in separate road mishaps in Jharsuguda, Balasore and Bolangir district, Tuesday.

In the first incident, a Class 10 student was killed after being hit by a speeding car on National Highway-46 near Kanaktora in Jahrsuguda. The deceased was identified as Manas Bhoi of Kanaktora village.

According to sources, Manas was returning home from tuition class this afternoon when he was hit by a speeding car. Manas died on the spot. Fumed over the incident, irate locals staged road blockade demanding compensation for kin of the deceased.

Meanwhile, police reached the spot and took measures to maintain law and order situation, sources added.

In a separate incident, a man was mowed down while his niece suffered grievous injuries after a speeding truck rammed the bike they were travelling on near Baribandh petrol pump under Sadar police limits in Sambalpur district today.

The injured minor girl has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Similarly, four persons including a patient were wounded when the ambulance carrying them hit a stone-laden truck at Barafkal Chhak on NH-16 in Soro area of Balasore Tuesday

According to sources, the incident occurred when an ambulance was on its way to drop a patient at the neighbouring state West Bengal from Bhubaneswar. As a result, all four persons including the patient sustained critical injuries.

In another incident, three persons suffered injuries after the bus they were travelling in dashed into a roadside tree near Lachut Chhak under Saintala police limits in Titlagarh of Bolangir district.

According to sources, the bus carrying around 30 passengers was en route to Bhubaneswar when the driver lost control over the steering and hit a truck and subsequently rammed a roadside tree.

