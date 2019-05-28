Dhenkanal: Even as the new district headquarters hospital here completed its first anniversary, the road to connect it to NH-55 is yet to be constructed making it extremely difficult for patients and their associates to reach the medical facility.

The hospital built at a cost of Rs 26.50 crore, was inaugurated by former Health Minister Pratap Jena in May 2018.

At that time the minister had asked the Collector to construct the road. Land for it had also been allotted. However, a year has elapsed without any meaningful development.

Ambulances and other vehicles are presently using the road behind the hospital which connects NH-55 via Dakshinakali road. However, it is a narrow lane and most of the times crowded. Hence movement of vehicular traffic becomes very difficult, alleged patients and their relatives.

With problems increasing every day, the construction of the main road to connect the hospital to NH-55 is of prime importance. Once finished it will be a boon for the patients and also limit traffic woes in the vicinity of the hospital.

Local residents have urged the administration to take concrete steps to get the road done.

When contacted, Collector Nikhil Pavan Kalyan said that discussions would be held shortly with the Works Department and thereafter steps for earmarking the land for construction of the will be taken.

