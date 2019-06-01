Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of the state Crime Branch has thwarted a robbery bid and arrested four robbers on National Highway 16 near Khurda. The accused persons were identified as Dushasan Behera alias Sana, Hemant Nayak, Nihar Ranjan Samantray alias Jagan and Muhammad Bashir alias Lipu of Khurda area.

Upon search, one 9 MM pistol loaded with 5 rounds of ammunitions, one sword (kati) and one black motorcycle were seized from their possession.

The STF, Friday, received a tip-off that several robbers had ganged up and were planning to loot Rs 10 lakh from the members of a Self Help Group (SHG) on NH-16.

Acting on the vital information, a team of STF rushed to the spot and arrested four persons including the mastermind Sana along with three other associates who were armed with deadly weapons. However, five other robbers who were in the gang — including Sanjay, a veteran criminal — succeeded in giving the STF sleuths a slip.

The accused persons, during the course of investigation, confessed that they were planning to rob the SHG members who were scheduled to pass through the spot, Friday.

None of the accused managed to produce any valid license for the illegal fire arms in their possession. The STF later registered a case (6/19) under Sections 399,402 of the IPC and 25/27 Arms Act, 1959.

They were sent to judicial custody after being produced before the SDJM court in Khurda, Saturday.