Bhubaneswar: SakRobotix, an Indian robotics startup headquartered in the City, launched the SakRobotics School Research Centre here Thursday. Sak Robotix designs, develops and sells robots, robotics DIY kits, robotics toys and provides robotics education.

Announcing the launch, Sakyasingha Mohapatra, founder, CEO and MD, SakRobotix Pvt Ltd said, “SakRobotix Pvt Ltd is a startup in robotics registered under Startup Odisha and Startup India, operating in the field of robotics research and education. We have so far trained around one lakh students across India in robotics. Today we launched the SakRobotix School Research Centre.”

“Our aim is to make India the world’s robotics capital. Through the SakRobotix School Research Centre we are offering robotics education to students at an early stage in schools,” said Mohapatra.

“At present, in Odisha we are providing robotics training in 13 schools, including city schools like the BJEM School, Takshila School, KIIT International School, DM School among others. By July, we will extend it to 30 other schools and in the next few months we will reach all the 30 districts. In schools we will set up a robotics laboratory where an instructor will be available to teach robotics. There will be different courses for students of each class from Classes I to XII,” he added.

Robotic education in schools will enhance students’ creativity and prepare them to join the 21st century workforce. The 100 per cent hands on learning, team work and projects will give students a chance to learn robotics, Mohapatra said.

SakRobotix Pvt Ltd started its journey in 2012 with a mission to empower hidden talents in robotics, and to make India the robotics capital of the world through research and development.

SakRobotix conceptualised the SakRobotix Centre considering the requirements for robotic education in schools. The average cost to learn robotics in India through a short-term robotic programme (7 to 15 hours) is Rs 5,000.

In countries like the US, Germany, Australia and Japan robotics education has already been introduced in elementary schools. However, in India robotics education is available only in high-end schools, where the yearly cost of learning is between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 per student.

“Nowadays, robots play a vital role in industry 4.0. The potential for using robots is huge in all sectors. Robots can replace humans in 4D jobs (Dull, Dirty, Difficult, Dangerous),” Mohapatra said.