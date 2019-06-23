Halle (Germany): Roger Federer warmed up for next month’s Wimbledon championships by swatting aside David Goffin 7-6(7-2), 6-1 to win the Halle Open tennis tournament title for the 10th time, here Sunday.

The Swiss genius fired seven aces and broke Goffin’s serve three times to down his Belgian opponent in 83 minutes for his 102nd tour-level title that moved him to within seven of Jimmy Connors’ all-time record of 109.

It was also the 19th tour-level title on grass for the 37-year-old Federer, who will be among the top contenders at Wimbledon as he looks to increase his Grand Slam haul of 20 trophies.

“It’s unbelievable. I never thought when I first played here that I would win 10 titles,” Federer said after the match. “But yes, I have always tried to play my best tennis and the results have come. I always come here before Wimbledon and may be my game is suited for the grass courts here,” the Swiss great added.

After being dragged to three sets in two of his first three rounds here, Federer looked set for another tough fight when World No. 33 Goffin earned three consecutive breakpoints at 2-2 in the opening set.

However, Goffin failed to capitalise on those chances as his opponent took the set to a tie-break where he switched gears to take the early lead in the contest.

Federer broke quickly in the second set and did not allow Goffin back into the match, becoming become the oldest tour-level champion since a 43-year-old Ken Rosewall prevailed in Hong Kong in 1977.

Wimbledon begins July 1 with Federer seeking a ninth title at the tournament. “Yes definitely I will give it my best shot. Wimbledon has always been very special to me,” Federer pointed out.

Agencies