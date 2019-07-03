Birmingham: India captain Virat Kohli has described Rohit Sharma as the best One-Day player in international cricket right now after his deputy scored a record-equalling fourth century in a single edition of the World Cup.

Rohit’s 104 off 92 balls in the 28-run win over Bangladesh guided India to the World Cup semi-finals here Tuesday and in the process he also equalled Kumar Sangakkara’s record of scoring most tons in a World Cup edition.

He is currently the highest run-getter in the ongoing mega-event with 544 runs from seven innings, including four centuries and one fifty.

“I have been watching it for years now. He’s (Rohit) the best One-day player around and we are so delighted to see him. When he plays like that, everybody is happy to see him strike this so well,” Kohli about his deputy at the post match presentation ceremony.

India became the second team after title holders Australia to enter the semi-finals of the 50-over showpiece.

PTI