Banarpal: He studied only up to Class VI. That said his culinary skills – especially his expertise in preparing ‘chakuli’ and ‘dosa’ (traditional cakes made from rice paste) more than make up for it financially.

Meet 53 years old Rohit Kumar Barik, a cook hand at an eatery near Nalco central market.

“Looking back, it has been painful,” says Rohit who had to drop out of school after Class VI due to his family’s acute financial distress.

The circumstances back then forced him to leave his village in Joranda area of Dhenkanal district and visit Bhubaneswar in search of a job. That is where he managed to get a job of washing served plates at an eatery laying foundation to something that would end up being his career.

He changed many eateries in Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Govindpur and Talcher meanwhile.

“I had no regret at all for washing plates and serving customers at road side hotels and restaurants. Rather, I tried to make the best of my time and learnt snacks and sweet making,” recalls Rohit.

“It gives me immense pleasure when I see customers relishing my ‘chakuli pitha’ and dosa and asking for more,” he boasts with a smile.

Loyal customers flock to the eatery he works at every morning and evening.

“Chakuli pitha and dosa are served with sambhar and chutney. Ever since ‘masala dosa’ was introduced, I am hardly getting any leisure time as the sales have doubled. Many customers carry packaged snacks to eat at homes,” says Rohit.

Since he is instrumental in running the eatery, his employer is happy with him and gives him a good salary. “The salary I get at the end of the month is enough to run my family,” he says.

His family comprises his wife and two sons.