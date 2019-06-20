Manchester: Joe Root has said the ‘ridiculous’ way England captain Eoin Morgan led from the front with a record-breaking innings against Afghanistan is inspiring for the World Cup hosts.

Morgan hit an astonishing 17 sixes – the most in an ODI innings – during the course of a fearsome 148 as England thrashed the World Cup outsiders by 150 runs Tuesday in a pool match at Old Trafford.

Test skipper Root said it was significant that Morgan, whose dynamic leadership has revived England’s white-ball fortunes, had rewritten the record books. “It was phenomenal, ridiculous really. “It’s not even like it is a small ground,” Root said.

“It’s a really good sign for the group having the captain in that sort of form, playing as well as that. I thought his game was impeccable. It gives the dressing room a huge amount of confidence. For it to happen now, at the business end of things when you want to be building momentum and performing consistently well. It’s a really good place for us to be, having him leading from the front,” Root added.

Root also complimented Morgan for the way the latter has been playing. “A lot of the time he will play in that manner — very selflessly, potentially going a little bit too hard — because he wants to set the example and show how he wants the group to play,” pointed out the Test skipper.

“But he’s always been capable of doing it and it’s great to see him doing it on this stage, in a World Cup. Hopefully, it’s not the only time in this tournament,” added Root.

Morgan had been doubtful for the match after a back spasm prevented him from batting in England’s win over the West Indies.

England are on course for a semifinal spot by finishing in the top four of the 10-team group phase and will look to make it five wins Friday from six against Sri Lanka at Headingley.

It will be a game where Jonny Bairstow and Adil Rashid there will be the added incentive of playing a World Cup fixture on their Yorkshire home ground according to Root. “No doubt, they’ll want to fire and fire well,” asserted Root.

AFP