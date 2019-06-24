Rourkela: A man reportedly killed his 5-year-old child by cutting the kid’s throat with a knife at RS Colony, Bandhamunda police limit in Rourkela.

The accused, identified as Hondo Oram, allegedly killed his child Anugraha after a dispute with his wife Sukho. Oram suspected her wife of infidelity.

This incident occurred Monday morning when his wife was inside the washroom. On being informed, the police arrived to the scene and arrested Oram.

The body has been recouped by police and sent for autopsy. The weapon was also seized.

A murder case has been filed and an investigation is underway.

PNN