Manchester: England opener Jason Roy is targeting their encounter against arch-rivals Australia June 25 for a World Cup return after being sidelined with a torn hamstring.

The in-form Roy was ruled out against Afghanistan at Old Trafford Tuesday and their pool encounter with Sri Lanka at Headingley Friday.

Roy tore his left hamstring in the field during England’s eight-wicket win over the West Indies last week and did not bat, with Joe Root, who made a century, promoted to open alongside Jonny Bairstow instead.

But having suffered a similar injury during England’s tour of the Caribbean earlier this year and with the World Cup featuring a long pool phase that sees all 10 teams play each other ahead of the semifinals, the 28-year-old Roy is confident of returning to action.

“I did it in the West Indies and it was a lot worse,” Roy said. “It could be way worse – the scan told me its minimum 10 days. We’ve got to assess it as we go along.” “It’s a huge understatement being frustrated, but I’ve got to keep smiling,” the Surrey star added.

“We’re targeting Australia but we’ll see how this week goes,” said Roy, whose opening partnership with Bairstow has been a key factor in England’s rise to the top of the ODI rankings and their status as favourites to win the World Cup. “If this week goes to plan, then Australia. If not, then who knows. Hamstrings are such a grey area.”