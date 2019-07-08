Bhubaneswar: Following Odisha’s mountain man Daitari Nayak’s decision to return the Padma Shri award, the state government has taken a decision to provide a monthly assistance of Rs 10,000 to the Padma Shri awardees belonging to economically weaker section (EWS) category in the state.

The Culture department has taken this decision and fixed norms following the approval of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Meanwhile, the Culture department has collected detailed information of all Padma Shri awardees of the state through the District Collectors.

Notably, Nayak, a 75-year-old farmer of Talabaitarani village in mineral-rich Kenojhar district, was felicitated with Padma Shri this year for digging a 3-km long canal through a mountain in Odisha. He wanted to return the award as people were not giving him any work as they think it is below his dignity. He was used to get work as a daily wager.

As per the information collected by the Culture department, so far 84 people from Odisha have been awarded with Padma Shri of which 45 have died. The financial condition of a few out of the rest 39 is not good. The Chief Minister has taken the decision to provide assistance to help these people to meet their day today requirements.