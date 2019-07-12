Bhadrak: Around 107 projects proposed in the last eight years under the MPLAD scheme have not been implemented in Bhadrak district. Public wants to know why these projects worth Rs 3,75,89,000 have not been executed.

There are allegations that the administration is not reviewing the status of the projects and utilisation of MPLAD funds.

Reports said 25 projects costing Rs 9,6,85,000 proposed under MPLAD have not been executed in Bant block. In case of Basudevpur block, 17 projects involving an outlay of Rs 3,30,00000 have not been implemented. In Dhamnagar block, 23 projects costing Rs 2,70,000 have not been executed.

Similarly, Rs 8,898,000 has remained unutilised for 18 projects in Bhadrak block. MPLAD funds of Rs 48,50,000 sanctioned for eight projects have not been used in Chandbali block.

Eight projects under MPLAD have not been executed in Bhandaripokhari block. The projects have an estimated outlay of Rs 24,50,000.

“If the administration had reviewed the projects, the huge funds would have been made useful for people years ago,” said lawyer Gadadhar Bal.

The head of District Planning Office, Umesh Mallick, said that executing agencies, BDOs, Executive Officers of municipalities, NACs and civic bodies were repeatedly reminded of action required to execute MPLAD funded projects, but they did not pay any attention.

He was also unhappy over non-utilisation of MPLAD funds. “Huge government funds are left unused. It can go back to the government any day if it remains unused,” he said.

