Baripada: The district administration held a preparatory meeting for the coming Rath Yatra here in Mayurbhanj district Tuesday. It was learnt that chariots will be pulled July 5 and July 6 while Rs 35.95 lakh has been allocated for the festival.

The Bahuda Yatra of the deities will be conducted July 13 and July 14.

At the meeting, an engineer of the road and building department was asked to look into the fitness of the chariots. The administration has laid stress on construction of chariots in time.

For smooth and peaceful conduct of Rath Yatra, the administration has taken up a host of measures for lighting, traffic control, security, healthcare, ambulance services and checking of food and water and sanitation.

Cultural programmes will be organised on the Grand Road in the evenings.

The Rath Yatra can be seen live on social media and YouTube.

As thousands of devotees are likely to throng the town, the police have made elaborate security arrangements.