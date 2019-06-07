Titlagarh: In an attempt to protect the residents of Titlagarh from the extreme heatwave conditions, the state government has announced a package of Rs 5 crore for betterment of the environment there.

Attending a programme on the World Environment Day as the chief guest at Kumuda hill, Women and Child Development Minister and Titlagarh MLA Tukuni Sahu has announced the special package.

At the programme organised by Kumuda Pahada Surakhya Samiti, a local outfit, the minister assured that her efforts would continue towards the development of this region.

It is learnt from the Bolangir divisional forest officer that green cover will be created in and around the Kumuda hill and plantation will be taken up in Muribahal (the south-western side of Titlagarh town from where heatwave blows in summer) extending up to Bangomunda block to bring down the mercury during summer. Greenery will also be created in the vacant places of the reserved forests and water bodies will be developed as part of the plan.

The minister felicitated the secretary of Kumuda Pahada Surakhya Samiti, Upendra Bag, as ‘Prakruti Mitra’ and handed him over a cheque of Rs 5,000 and a citation for his outstanding contribution to environment protection.

Top forest officials and administrative heads of the state government were present on the occasion.

