Bhadrak: A park built at a cost of Rs 50 lakh under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme has reportedly lost its beauty in less than a year after its completion at Rahania in Bhadrak Municipality. Locals alleged that the money spent under the scheme has gone down the drain due to substandard work and lack of care.

Various portions of the park have been in bad shape amid allegations of misuse of funds by officials of the civic body and contractors.

Boating facility in the park is defunct while the pond has gone dry. Three boats have started rusting. The park, built on 1.40 acres, was inaugurated July 19, 2018.Locals are now unable to visit it.

They alleged that within two months after its inauguration, lights had broken while an electric power transformer had gone out of order. Chairs and dustbins were damaged and facilities for children’s entertainment were broken inside the park.

Locals demanded immediate action for renovation of the park. Bhadrak municipality executive officer Pradip Sahu (tehsildar) said the park would be made functional in 15 to 20 days.

PNN