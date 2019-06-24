Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leaders Amar Patnaik and Sasmit Patra Monday filed their nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha by-polls scheduled to take place July 5.

Both leaders have submitted their papers in the presence of the Returning Officer Bishnu Prasad Mishra here at his office chamber in the State Assembly.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and other BJD MLAs were also present when Patnaik and Patra filed their nominations.

The three RS seats from Odisha fell vacant after the resignations of Achyutananda Samanta, Pratap Keshari Deb and Soumya Ranjan Patnaik. While Deb and Patnaik have been elected to the 16th Assembly, Samanta was elected to the 17th Lok Sabha from Kandhamal constituency.

For the third seat, BJP has nominated Ashwini Vaishnav, who will also get support from BJD to win the RS seat. Ashwini will file his papers in a couple of hours, sources in the BJP said.

The tenure of seats vacated by Samanta and Patnaik will end April 3, 2024, whereas the Upper House seat vacated by Deb will end July 1, 2022.

Patro will replace Deb, while Patnaik and Vaishnav will fight for the five-year tenure seats, sources said.

The last date for filing nomination papers for the by-polls is June 25, while scrutiny of nomination papers will be done the next day June 26.

Polling for the vacated seats will be done July 5 between 9 am and 4 pm. The polled votes will be counted on the same day at 5 pm.

