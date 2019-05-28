Udaipur: Ahead of Narendra Modi beginning a second term as Prime Minister, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has flagged his organisation’s insistence on the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. It has said that ‘Ram’s work’ has to be carried out.

“Ram’s work has to be done, and Ram’s work will get done,” Bhagwat said here Monday evening, in an apparent reference to the construction of a temple at the disputed spot in Ayodhya where the Babri Masjid stood. He asserted that Lord Ram lived in everyone, and ‘Ram ka kaam’ (doing Ram’s work) is everyone’s responsibility.

Earlier, spiritual leader Morari Bapu said the country is passing through a phase where Ram’s work needed to be done.

The RSS chief was in Udaipur from Friday to Monday to attend a ‘Sangh Shiksha Seva’ training camp.

