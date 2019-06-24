Jhumpura: A display board put up for the information of general public and RTI activists in front of the Block Education Office (BEO), Jhumpura, is found to be carrying misleading information, sources said.

As per the guidelines of Right to Information (RTI) Act 2005, display board should supposedly contain the name of 1st Appellate Authority of a government office, but it is missing on the board put up at the BEO.

Moreover, the name of public information officer (PIO) Bijayananda Behera mentioned therein has become irrelevant as he is known to have already retired from service in December 2018. However, what’s noteworthy is the incomplete and irrelevant information given on the board is not being updated.

Allegedly, the government offices situated in the Jhumpura block area have already earned a bad reputation for not providing the information sought in RTI applications in time or for providing incomplete information to avoid further complexities and for returning the RTI applications on the ground they are incomplete.

It is alleged that most of the government employees come to their respective offices late. As a result, people coming to these offices for various works are suffering a lot. In most cases, they have to wait for hours till the officials arrive.

When contacted, the BEO replied that the display board has not been updated due to busy schedule. However, Block Education Officer, Jhumpura, Dushasana Singh could not be contacted for his views on this issue.

PNN