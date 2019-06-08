Rewari: Hundreds of people are visiting a village in Haryana’s Rewari district daily to get ‘miracle’ water that they believe is a panacea for several diseases, including diabetes.

Even though the local administration has warned the public that the water they are getting from the tubewell in a farmhouse in Gujriwas village is unfit for human consumption, farmhouse owner Jatinder claims that more than 8,000 people come daily to fetch water from it.

Locals say that every day, on an average, 8,000-10,000 people from neighbouring states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab come to the farmhouse to fetch water from the tubewell. On weekends, the footfall crosses the 15,000 mark.

“Initially, only two-four people used to come to get the water. As their diseases – including diabetes, skin diseases and gastric disorders – got cured, they started revisiting,” Jatinder said. He said he provides thousands of litres of water daily to the public from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. without charging any money.

Contrary to this, he was caught on the camera of a news channel charging Rs 10 per bucket for the water. Those who are coming to get the water say they came to know about the ‘miracle’ water through social media.

One of the visitors, Satbir Singh, said he has come to the farmhouse for the third time to get water. “This water is treating diabetes patients. The fasting sugar level of my wife was over 300 mg/dL. Through social media I came to know about the medicinal properties of this water. After consuming this water for days, her sugar level has come down to less than 200 mg/dL,” he said.

Another visitor, Samir Dutta from Yamunanagar in Haryana, said: “I have come here to know the medicinal properties of this water. You can see a huge rush. People are getting benefits from it and that is why they are coming here time and again.” He claimed that the water is also treating patients suffering from arthritis. In contrast, Rewari’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer Lal Singh said that the water was unfit for human consumption.

“Initial reports suggest that the water has high concentration of salt and minerals that are harmful for health, especially blood pressure patients,” he said, adding that it is a farce that diabetes is controlled through minerals in water. Singh said water sample reports on fluoride and zinc concentration are awaited. Sensing a threat to human health, the Deputy Commissioner has constituted a committee of experts to study the quality of the water.